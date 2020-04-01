wrestling / News

Details On Today’s WWE Network Additions, Including A New Episode of The Bump

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

WWE will be adding new content to the WWE Network today, which includes a brand new episode of The Bump. That episode will also hit Youtube later on today.

The Bump (10 AM ET)
AJ Styles and Humberto Carrillo join the gang on WWE’s The Bump.

Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches (3 PM ET)
From clashes with The Undertaker to World Championship main events, watch The Game’s biggest hits at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair’s 8 Most Memorable Matches (3 PM ET)
Experience The Queen’s eight greatest matches, featuring classic showdowns against Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey and Asuka.

