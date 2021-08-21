Details On What Tony Khan Told AEW Rampage Crowd Prior To CM Punk’s Debut

Wrestling Inc. has shared a video of Tony Khan addressing the crowd at the United Center in Chicago ahead of CM Punk making his AEW debut on AEW Rampage. In the video, Khan shared his excitement for what was ahead and thanked the fans for trusting AEW.

“I always dreamed to bring wrestling here. I always wanted it to be the biggest, greatest night imaginable,” Khan said via Wrestling Inc. “And tonight, I promise you, [we’re] bringing you something very special tonight at ‘The First Dance.’”

“It’s almost time for Rampage, everyone. We’re gonna have a great night tonight. I appreciate every single one of you. I appreciate you putting your faith in us. I appreciate you trusting us. Thank you for believing in AEW! Your faith will be rewarded tonight. Thank you, Chicago! I love you!”

As noted, Punk has officially signed with AEW, and both Punk and Khan have stated that it is not a “short-term” deal.

