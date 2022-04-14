Details On Top Babyfaces and Heels On RAW Women’s Roster

It was previously reported that after Wrestlemania, Bobby Lashley is considered the top babyface on RAW, ahead of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge and Damian Priest are listed as the top heels.

PWInsider has an update on the internal listing for the women’s roster on the red brand. The top babyfaces are Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. The top heels are listed as Becky Lynch, Carmella and Zelina Vega.