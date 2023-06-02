Details on Traditional PPV Buys and Google Searches For WWE Night of Champions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the traditional PPV buys and Google search interest for WWE Night of Champions. As a note, most WWE fans view shows on Peacock, where viewership numbers have been steadily going up. As previously reported, the show had the most viewership of any of WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia.

The show had 8,300 traditional PPV buys, which is up from last month’s Backlash event (6,700). This is more impressive in that Backlash airs during prime time and Night of Champions was in the middle of the day (1 PM ET).

14.4% of those who bought Night of Champions also bought AEW Double or Nothing the night after. This is the highest crossover of WWE and AEW PPV buys ever. The percentage is around 20% for those who own a satellite dish. Dish owners are usually stronger for WWE and weaker for AEW. As a comparison, 8.4% those who bought Elimination Chamber also bought AEW Revolution the same month. And those shows were two weeks apart instead of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, WWE was #6 on May 27 for Google searches with 200,000, is normal amount. By comparison, AEW was #11 on May 28 with 50,000. That means AEW searches were only a quarter of what WWE had. It was noted that other searches indicate it was probably closer to 40%, but a more detailed total will be available next week.