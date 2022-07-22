Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More

As previously reported, WWE announced that Triple H is back in power in the company and is once again working as the EVP of Talent Relations. Fightful Select has more notes on the situation backstage in WWE after the recent change. He’s set to travel to Boston tonight, the site of Smackdown, with Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. While the plans are unknown, there’s usually a talent meeting after changes like this.

Bruce Prichard has wrapped up work as the interim head of talent relations and will return to creative. While there was concern about him in both roles, it’s believed that he handled things well.

This move seems to confirm rumors that John Laurinaitis is done with WWE. He is being investigated for his role in the Vince McMahon scandal, and there were some who believed he would be the one to take the fall. When he was removed from the role, some talent celebrated and one said he was a ‘snake’. It was generally believed that he had an outdated approach to the role.

Meanwhile, talent are said to be happy about Triple H getting the role back, and one questioned why he was ever removed from it. Another noted that he will have to adapt to the new vision of acquiring talent instead of what he had been doing for his NXT run. People backstage get along with him and he’s been described as approachable and communicative.

It was added that NXT will not be directly affected by this outside of Triple H being the one to recruit and hire talent.