Details On Two Legends Matches Being Planned For Wrestlemania, Other Plans For Card

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter brings word that WWE is planning two matches involving part-time wrestlers and legends at Wrestlemania. This includes AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker and John Cena vs. Elias.

The rest of the card appears to be in flux at this point. There will likely be some sort of blow-off between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, with Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo also likely to happen. It’s unknown what the plans for Daniel Bryan will be, and Sheamus as well could be featured as he is in the middle of a push.

The only matches set in stone at the moment are Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Edge vs. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

It’s currently planned for the show to have several women’s matches, with the two mentioned above, a Smackdown women’s title match, a tag team title match and a battle royal. There will also be the Men’s battle royal yet again.

Triple H, Goldberg and Ronda Rousey are not scheduled for the event, unless Vince McMahon decides to have Goldberg beat Wyatt at Super Showdown, setting him up for a match with Reigns.