Details On Upcoming Episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

A&E’s reality series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will return on April 30. PWInsider reports that these are the episode details for the first four weeks.

April 30: “After taking the reins from Triple H, Booker T continues WWE’s mission to reclaim iconic lost memorabilia with field collectors and WWE Legends, Mick Foley and Lita. The quest kicks back up with the one and only, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. While Mick scours Steve’s ranch for a custom title, Lita searches for some heavy equipment relating to the infamous cement-filled Corvette.”

May 7: “It’s a DX reunion as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac assist the team with tracking down items from the iconic WWE faction, D-Generation X; Chyna’s ring gear, the New Age Outlaws’ Championship belt and the Jeep from the invasion of WCW.”

May 14: “Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Molly Holly search for items from the legendary career of “Macho Man” Randy Savage; Randy’s brother, Lanny Poffo, stops by the WWE warehouse to authenticate exclusive found footage of Macho’s earliest matches.”

May 21: “Hall of Famer, Bret “Hitman” Hart had his Wrestlemania VIII jacket stolen from him, and he hopes that the team, along with WWE superstar and Bret’s niece, Natalya, can help track it down; Bret relives his early days in the Hart Foundation.”