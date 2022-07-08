Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation

As reported earlier today, The Wall Street Journal published a new report that Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four different women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. This was a more detailed report following news that McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE pending an investigation from the Board of Directors. Fightful Select has details on McMahon’s reaction to the investigation against him.

When the news first broke, Vince McMahon made a brief appearance on Smackdown the same night. Some employees say they have stayed quiet in the past about McMahon’s reaction to the situation, and wish they spoke out sooner. One said that McMahon’s response went from ignoring and “no selling” to “being defiant.” After McMahon’s appearance on the June 17 Smackdown, he reportedly returned to the backstage area and shouted “Fuck em!”. He has appeared on three episodes of WWE TV since then and made a rare public appearance at UFC 276. He’s set to be at tonight’s Smackdown but it’s unknown if he will appear on television.

When the original story broke, it was believed that another one would follow, related to the former wrestler that had a $7.5 million NDA. There were rumors among the writing team about McMahon’s actions, but it’s unknown if people knew about the coercion and NDAs. One former writer said McMahon would make a “half-joking excuse” about being late to meetings before TV. Several employees were allegedly disappointed and frustrated with how he handled it.

Meanwhile, people in the company still believe that John Laurinaitis is done in WWE, but has a “golden parachute” deal with the company, so he’ll be taken care of. Female talent were frustrated with his return to talent relations last year.