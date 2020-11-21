wrestling / News
Details On What Happened After AEW Dynamite Tapings
November 20, 2020 | Posted by
A new report has details on what went down after the AEW Dynamite tapings. BodySlam.net reports that after the Dynamite went off the air, Taz came out from the entrance tunnel and thanks the fans, telling them to come back for the next taping to watch his team “beat the s**t out of people.” Tony Khan came out to the stage and “looked at Taz in disbelief” according to the report.
Dynamite ended with Will Hobbs coming out and joining Team Taz as he turned heel, hitting Cody with the FTW Championship. You can see our own Tony Acero’s full review of the episode here.
More Trending Stories
- The Miz on Maryse Enhancing His WWE Persona, Maryse Talks Possible Return
- Arn Anderson On Why WWE Shouldn’t Have A Steroid Or Marijuana Policy
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Advice To Tony Khan After Hyping Big AEW Dynamite Surprise
- Former AEW Video Editor Accuses Company Of Giving Him a Hostile Work Environment