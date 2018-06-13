Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Details on What Happened After Last Night’s 205 Live, Drake Maverick Comments on His Questionable Tan, Lana Comments on Smackdown Win

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Daniel Bryan 205 Live

– According to , the dark match after last night’s WWE Smackdown and last night’s WWE 205 Live tapings featured Daniel Bryan defeating The Miz.

– Following last night’s WWE 205 Live, Drake Maverick got a lot of comments on his tan. He commented on Twitter…

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Lana was on the winning team in the main event, She commented on Twitter…

article topics

Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading