WWE News: Details on What Happened After Last Night’s 205 Live, Drake Maverick Comments on His Questionable Tan, Lana Comments on Smackdown Win
– According to , the dark match after last night’s WWE Smackdown and last night’s WWE 205 Live tapings featured Daniel Bryan defeating The Miz.
– Following last night’s WWE 205 Live, Drake Maverick got a lot of comments on his tan. He commented on Twitter…
I would like to blame St Pete in Tampa FL for my tan this evening. Apologies all round. pic.twitter.com/ngu0kssYgY
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 13, 2018
– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Lana was on the winning team in the main event, She commented on Twitter…
It was an honor to be teaming with women who have shattered glass ceilings for @WWE ! @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE @WWEAsuka Thank you. I'll see you at #MITB #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/mOskwstWXI
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 13, 2018