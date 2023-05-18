Details On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite (Video)

As previously reported, The Elite reunited on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, fighting off the Blackpool Combat Club and challenging them to an ‘Anarchy in the Arena’ match at Double or Nothing. Following the end of the show, Kenny Omega cut a promo on the BCC and Hangman Page rejoining the group.

He said: “I saw a sign out there in the crowd. ‘Where’s Hangman?’ I saw another sign in the crowd. ‘Who can you trust, Kenny?’ I think we found Hangman, and I also think I found who I can trust. There’s a lot to celebrate today. You brought up a new show coming, AEW Collision. That’s exciting news. […] That all pales in comparison to something more near and dear to my heart, and that’s catching up with someone that I thought I’d maybe never be able to be in the same room with again. If there’s one thing that this proves, Hangman, it’s that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, men that once hated one another, can sit in a room, can sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good. So call me old-fashioned, if you will, but to me, that sounds like a cause for a celebration.”

He then called out Brandon Cutler, who brought out drinks. Hangman offered alcohol to Omega, who noted that he was straight edge and wouldn’t do it.