wrestling / News
Details On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite (Video)
As previously reported, The Elite reunited on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, fighting off the Blackpool Combat Club and challenging them to an ‘Anarchy in the Arena’ match at Double or Nothing. Following the end of the show, Kenny Omega cut a promo on the BCC and Hangman Page rejoining the group.
He said: “I saw a sign out there in the crowd. ‘Where’s Hangman?’ I saw another sign in the crowd. ‘Who can you trust, Kenny?’ I think we found Hangman, and I also think I found who I can trust. There’s a lot to celebrate today. You brought up a new show coming, AEW Collision. That’s exciting news. […] That all pales in comparison to something more near and dear to my heart, and that’s catching up with someone that I thought I’d maybe never be able to be in the same room with again. If there’s one thing that this proves, Hangman, it’s that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, men that once hated one another, can sit in a room, can sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good. So call me old-fashioned, if you will, but to me, that sounds like a cause for a celebration.”
He then called out Brandon Cutler, who brought out drinks. Hangman offered alcohol to Omega, who noted that he was straight edge and wouldn’t do it.
Post #AEWDynamite promo from the Elite. Sometimes grown men can hash it out for the greater good. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/6Xlz5WEC7V
— Brian Zilem 🥃 (@BrianZilem) May 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved
- Backstage Update on Why CM Punk Not Featured in AEW Collision Announcement, WBD Says Punk ‘Is Not Affiliated’ With the Show
- Backstage Notes on How AEW Will Handle TV Tapings Moving Forward, Elimination of Dark & Elevation
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw