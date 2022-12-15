Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite and was then signed to the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho is the one who pitched the idea, which he came up with back in October.

Jericho saw Andretti wrestle QT Marshall on an episode of Dark (which aired October 11) and decided he wanted to “make him a star.” However, he had to finish his feud with Claudio Castagnoli first, so this match on this date was decided months ago.