Details On What PPV Providers Are Charging For Wrestlemania

April 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 37 US Title

WWE has been promoting Wrestlemania as exclusive to Peacock, however it will still be available through PPV providers, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. ATT U-Verse is charging $35 per night. InDemand is charging $29.99 per night. DirecTV is charging $34.95 per night. Dish Network is charging $59.99 for both nights, and finally, Vubquity is charging $29.97 per night.

