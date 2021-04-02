wrestling / News
Details On What PPV Providers Are Charging For Wrestlemania
April 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has been promoting Wrestlemania as exclusive to Peacock, however it will still be available through PPV providers, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. ATT U-Verse is charging $35 per night. InDemand is charging $29.99 per night. DirecTV is charging $34.95 per night. Dish Network is charging $59.99 for both nights, and finally, Vubquity is charging $29.97 per night.
