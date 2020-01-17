Details on When AEW Renewal Deal Came About, How Much TNT Was Paying For Production

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a couple of new details on how AEW’s renewal on TNT through 2023 came together. According to the report, the deal for a renewal started after the first of the year and came together rapidly after that. As previously reported, the deal is for $175 million in rights fees and includes an option for a fifth year at a significant price increase. The WON notes that annual escalators are built into the contract.

The new deal does not, as reported, include production costs which TNT was previously paying for. According to the Newsletter, the old deal paid AEW $500,000 in production costs per week. Deducting that out, it is an increase of about $18 million per year for AEW, which will make the show profitable for 2020 and beyond. It was noted that this is more than the $30 million per year that USA Network is paying for NXT (although, obviously, a fraction of the prices WWE gets for Raw and Smackdown).