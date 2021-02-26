Details On When Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match Was Pitched In AEW

Tony Khan said in an interview earlier this week that the idea for a barbed wire death match in AEW had been around for about a year, before it was decided to use it at AEW Revolution for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea came from Kenny Omega, who Tony Khan said suggested that they should do the match in late 2019. It was brought up in the same conversation where Omega suggested turning heel with Don Callis as his manager. Omega has stated that in order to the best in the world, a wrestler has to prove it at a high level in every type of style and situation, instead of one match type. That’s why he did the lights out match with Moxley in 2019.

Khan felt that Moxley was the guy to do the match with and that this was the right time. When the idea was presented to Moxley, he was “very happy” as he’s wanted to do that kind of match for some time.