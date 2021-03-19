wrestling / News

Details On When Impact Wrestling Taped Sacrifice

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling held their Sacrifice special on Impact+ this past Saturday, with several title changes. Ace Austin defeated TJP for the X Division title while FinJuice won the Impact Tag Team titles from the Good Brothers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sacrifice was taped weeks ago, as Juice Robinson and David Finlay left for Japan in mid-February.

