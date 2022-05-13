Details On When Roman Reigns Will Defend WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Not Likely For First Defense

As previously reported, Roman Reigns is set to work fewer dates for WWE and has been removed from advertising for the Hell in a Cell PPV next month. Reigns’ new deal with the company reduces his house show appearances and while he’ll work TV, it won’t be every week. He’s only currently advertised for the company’s stadium shows.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns’ first defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is set to happen at Money in the Bank on July 2. That show happens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At this time, Drew McIntyre is not set to be the first challenger. The current plan is for Reigns vs. McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Before he was pulled from house shows, Reigns had been scheduled for matches with Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley. The plans have been changed and the shows are now headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes. If it is a pure Smackdown show, McIntyre will likely headline. While Reigns was removed from advertising for several shows, WWE is likely going to add him back to the ads for shows he’ll eventually appear at.

It was noted that Reigns is not planning to leave WWE any time soon, but has previously talked about acting. Nick Khan had recently said the company was looking to help Reigns with those goals.