Details On When Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Deal Was Supposed To Expire

As we reported last night, Impact Wrestling has terminated the contract of Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact World title. According to F4WOnline, Blanchard’s deal was set to expire this year anyway, as she signed a two-year deal back in July 2018. Metro and Fightful both add that the deal was meant to expire on June 30.

Impact had wanted Blanchard to send in taped promos while she was staying in Mexico but she never did, and never returned to properly drop the title to anyone.