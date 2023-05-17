wrestling / News

Details On When The Next WWE NXT PPV Will Happen

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE will hold the next NXT premium live event on August 12. This will be after NXT Battleground on May 28. A location has not been decided.

WWE didn’t have an event in August last year, but did hold a Worlds Collide event last September.

