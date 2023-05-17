wrestling / News
Details On When The Next WWE NXT PPV Will Happen
May 17, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will hold the next NXT premium live event on August 12. This will be after NXT Battleground on May 28. A location has not been decided.
WWE didn’t have an event in August last year, but did hold a Worlds Collide event last September.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Pushes Back On Idea That John Cena Buried Talent in WWE, Recalls Cena Backing Dudleys
- Earl Hebner Looks Back at Montreal Screwjob, Says He Went Along With It Because Of Gerald Brisco
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release