wrestling / News
Details On When WWE Plans To Have Third Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Match
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
The feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is not ending any time soon, and WWE is planning a third match between the pair. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE plans to have the third match between Rhodes and Lesnar at this year’s Summerslam. The event happens on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Rhodes managed to pin Lesnar in their first match at Backlash on May 6. They had a rematch at Night of Champions on May 27, which Lesnar won when Rhodes passed out in the Kimura lock. Rhodes has continued to call Lesnar out on WWE TV.
More Trending Stories
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look
- Kurt Angle Says JBL Is One of Wrestling’s Greatest Heels, Recalls Eddie Guererro’s Blade Job At Judgment Day
- Eric Bischoff On Possible Goldberg Retirement Tour, Why He Wouldn’t Touch It As a Promoter