Details On When WWE Plans To Have Third Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Match

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is not ending any time soon, and WWE is planning a third match between the pair. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE plans to have the third match between Rhodes and Lesnar at this year’s Summerslam. The event happens on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Rhodes managed to pin Lesnar in their first match at Backlash on May 6. They had a rematch at Night of Champions on May 27, which Lesnar won when Rhodes passed out in the Kimura lock. Rhodes has continued to call Lesnar out on WWE TV.