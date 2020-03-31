Details On Where Kairi Sane Has Been Lately

Kairi Sane has not appeared on WWE TV for weeks, with her last match being on March 9 during an episode of RAW. She teamed with Asuka on that show to defeat Liv Morgan and Natalya. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Kairi Sane has just been unavailable in recent weeks, which is why she hasn’t been on WWE TV.

Sane went back to Japan after her marriage last month. WWE knew that Sane would be unavailable until Wrestlemania, and she managed to get back just in time to tape her match at the show.