wrestling / News
Details On Which Angles From Monday’s RAW Were Paul Heyman Ideas
The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on which segments from this Monday’s episode of RAW were Paul Heyman’s ideas, as this was the first episode with Heyman as the Executive Director of the program. According to the report, Vince McMahon and Ed Koskey actually ran the production meeting this week.
However, Heyman came up with the idea to open the show with the Braun Strowman/Bobby Lashley match, as well as have it end with the two crashing through the video wall. This would lead to Corey Graves saying ‘holy shit’ on air, and the two going to the hospital (with the word “hospital” actually used, as normally they say “local medical facility”), with constant updates and various superstars commenting on it through the night. Heyman also is the one who came up with the segment featuring Mike and Maria Kanellis, in which Maria announced she was pregnant and immediately turned on Mike, saying he wasn’t a real man.
It’s also believed that Heyman is behind bringing the Street Profits to RAW, as well as the recent push of Ricochet, who he is very high on. It’s believed that Heyman also likes Aleister Black and Lacey Evans, among others.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Praises The Rivalry of Steve Austin and The Rock, Discusses Always Rooting for The Rock Against Austin
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant