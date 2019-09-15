Details On Which Match Will Close WWE Clash of Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

According to Wrestlevotes, the no disqualification match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan will close tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV. It was noted that this was the plan as of yesterday, so things could have changed.

The report reads: “Happy #ClashOfChampions… I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one: As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the run down for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non title match. AGAIN: this was as of yesterday. Y’all know they can change anything, at anytime. However, if that match was placed in that spot, you’d think there would be a reason as to why.”

Happy #ClashOfChampions… I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one: As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the run down for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non title match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019