Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there are likely two matches set for the actual Hell in a Cell structure at the PPV of the same name next month. The most obvious is Seth Rollins vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, which was previously advertised as such by the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. The advertisements at the time said that Wyatt would get a title match inside the Cell, and Wyatt then hinted at it on TV, saying he could go after either Rollins or Braun Strowman.

However, Meltzer also suggested that Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks would continue their feud for the RAW Women’s title inside the Hell in a Cell. Their match at Clash of Champions ended with a DQ win for Sasha after Becky accidentally hit the referee with a chair.

Hell in a Cell happens on October 6.