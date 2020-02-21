wrestling / News
Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony khan wrote the tag team battle royal on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with BJ Whitmer, QT Marshall and the Young Bucks providing input. Marshall and Whitmer helped Khan write it, while the Bucks ran point. They explained it to the other participants in detail and no one missed a spot.
Meanwhile, Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko laid out the post-match brawl following Jon Moxley’s match with Jeff Cobb. Khan made the decision to turn the lights out before Darby Allin made his return.
Kenny Omega was in charge of the Kris Statlander match and his tag match with Hangman Page against the Lucha Bros. Cody was in charge of his match with Wardlow.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song