Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony khan wrote the tag team battle royal on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with BJ Whitmer, QT Marshall and the Young Bucks providing input. Marshall and Whitmer helped Khan write it, while the Bucks ran point. They explained it to the other participants in detail and no one missed a spot.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko laid out the post-match brawl following Jon Moxley’s match with Jeff Cobb. Khan made the decision to turn the lights out before Darby Allin made his return.

Kenny Omega was in charge of the Kris Statlander match and his tag match with Hangman Page against the Lucha Bros. Cody was in charge of his match with Wardlow.