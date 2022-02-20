wrestling / News

Details On Who Is Backstage At Impact Wrestling No Surrender (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Dalton Castle was backstage earlier tonight at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV. Some sources have stated that Castle has left already, but he was definitely there at one point and may still be.

Luke Hawx, who runs Wildkat Wrestling in New Orleans, is also backstage. Neither man was dressed to wrestle.

