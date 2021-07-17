wrestling / News
Details On Who Is Backstage At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
July 17, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that NJPW wrestlers and former Impact Wrestling tag team champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson are currently backstage at Slammiversary. The two worked tapings several months ago but after dropping the belts to Violent by Design, haven’t been seen since.
Meanwhile, both Shawn and Ariya Daivari are also backstage in Nashville for this weekend’s tapings. Unless he specifically asked to get out of it, Ariya is still under a non-compete contract from WWE, whether that be 90 or 30 days.
