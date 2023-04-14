Details On Who Is Being Advertised For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return

PWInsider reports that several names are being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7, which will be a live Smackdown taping. They include Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, The New Day, Ricochet and LA Knight.

Neither Roman Reigns nor Drew McIntyre are advertised for the taping.