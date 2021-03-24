Details On Who Made The Fiend’s New Mask

The Fiend returned looking more than a bit meltier than usual at Fastlane, and the creators of his new look have been revealed. Callosum Studios co-founder Jason Baker took to Twitter to reveal that he, Brian McGuire, Kendra Leigh, Shawn Ronzio, and Mandy Simpson created the mask, with Tom Savini supervising the project.

The Callosum Studios team also created the original mask for The Fiend, who is set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 during night two.