Details On Who May Be WWE’s Mysterious Hacker

WWE TV has featured a wrestler playing up a hacker gimmick recently, threatening to expose “the truth.” The hacker did this with the Mandy Rose/Otis storyline and has said that tag teams are next. WWE has even given him his own Twitter account that used to be the old ‘Stand up for WWE’ account.

While it has been speculated that this will be a repackaged Mustafa Ali, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that that there is talk that the gimmick may actually be Ali and Chad Gable, who had recently been seen on WWE TV as ‘Shorty G’.