wrestling / News
Details On Who May Be WWE’s Mysterious Hacker
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
WWE TV has featured a wrestler playing up a hacker gimmick recently, threatening to expose “the truth.” The hacker did this with the Mandy Rose/Otis storyline and has said that tag teams are next. WWE has even given him his own Twitter account that used to be the old ‘Stand up for WWE’ account.
While it has been speculated that this will be a repackaged Mustafa Ali, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that that there is talk that the gimmick may actually be Ali and Chad Gable, who had recently been seen on WWE TV as ‘Shorty G’.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says It Was His Idea To Shoot Boneyard Match In Cinematic Style, Discusses His Talks With Vince McMahon About The Match
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Acting ‘Grumpy’ About XFL Closure, Employees Trying to Steer Clear of Him
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired Oliver Luck From XFL Before Announcing Its Closure
- Britt Baker Discusses How Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Treated Her Backstage at NXT TakeOver After She Was Shown On Camera, What Cameraman Told Adam Cole After