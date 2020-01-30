Details On Who Produced Each Royal Rumble Match This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on which members of the WWE creative team produced which Royal Rumble match this year.

The men’s Rumble was produced by Shane McMahon, Jamie Noble, Chris Park (Abyss), and Lance Storm. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar had some input regarding the first half of the match. Vince McMahon was said to be very involved in the finishing sequence. He made the final call on Drew McIntyre winning and who he would eliminate last to do so. That ended up being Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, the women’s Royal Rumble was put together by Michael Hayes, Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce and Mickie James. Triple H added some input on the day of the show to help with the match’s flow.