WWE News: Details On Who Produced Yesterday’s 24/7 Title Segments, FOX Heavily Promoting Smackdown Move, Pat Buck Wrestling Final WrestlePro Match Next Month
– PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard and Adam Pearce were the ones who produced yesterday’s WWE 24/7 title changes. Elias lost the title to R-Truth, who lost to Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone, who lost it back to Elias. Poor Drake Maverick never won it at all.
– FOX has been promoting Smackdown’s debut on October 4 with commercials on every platform.
– Pat Buck will wrestle his last match with WrestlePro on September 14 before he works as a producer with WWE.
One more match, one last time. Buck stops here! Sept 14 at the Rahway Rec (@WrestlePro home) I get to say goodbye in the right way. 💚 pic.twitter.com/r3mXbFfQTd
— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 24, 2019
