WWE News: Details On Who Produced Yesterday’s 24/7 Title Segments, FOX Heavily Promoting Smackdown Move, Pat Buck Wrestling Final WrestlePro Match Next Month

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth 24/7 Title Reign 13

PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard and Adam Pearce were the ones who produced yesterday’s WWE 24/7 title changes. Elias lost the title to R-Truth, who lost to Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone, who lost it back to Elias. Poor Drake Maverick never won it at all.

– FOX has been promoting Smackdown’s debut on October 4 with commercials on every platform.

– Pat Buck will wrestle his last match with WrestlePro on September 14 before he works as a producer with WWE.

