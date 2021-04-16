Details On Who Pushed For WWE Hiring Adnan Virk

Adnan Virk is the new lead commentator on Monday Night RAW and made his debut this past Monday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE President Nick Khan was the one who lead the push to make changes to the commentary team.

With Virk debuting on RAW, he was joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. As reported earlier today, Pat McAfee will replace Graves on Smackdown, starting with tonight’s episode.