More Details On Who Put Together Boneyard Match At Wrestlemania
April 6, 2020
As we reported earlier today, it was revealed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt and John Cena put together the Firefly Funhouse match at Wrestlemania.
In the same episode, Meltzer said that Triple H, Michael Hayes and Jeremy Borash were responsible for the Boneyard match. Borash worked closely with Matt Hardy on his Broken Universe segments in Impact Wrestling and when he was in WWE as ‘Woken Matt’.
We posted detailed production notes from the Boneyard match earlier.
