wrestling / News
Details On Why Austin Theory Has Been Absent From WWE
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
Austin Theory has been absent from WWE TV for months, and while the last word is that it was an unannounced suspension, WWE has yet to officially comment on the matter. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about his situation and said that Theory’s absence was due to him being accused during the #SpeakingOut movement back in June.
Seth Rollins recently acknowledged Theory’s absence during an interview. He simply said it was due to ‘personal issues’ and that Theory would return.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Acknowledges That SummerSlam Is Her ‘Last Hurrah’ With WWE
- Husband of Lacey Evans Gets Friend Requested by an Impostor
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month