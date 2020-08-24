wrestling / News

Details On Why Austin Theory Has Been Absent From WWE

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Austin Theory has been absent from WWE TV for months, and while the last word is that it was an unannounced suspension, WWE has yet to officially comment on the matter. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about his situation and said that Theory’s absence was due to him being accused during the #SpeakingOut movement back in June.

Seth Rollins recently acknowledged Theory’s absence during an interview. He simply said it was due to ‘personal issues’ and that Theory would return.

