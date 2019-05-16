Details On Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At AEW-TNT Upfronts And Britt Baker Was

AEW was at the TNT Upfronts yesterday to announce that they would have a weekly, two-hour series in primetime this fall on the network. AEW President Tony Khan was there, along with stars The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Brandi Rhodes, Cody, Adam Page and Dana Massie. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan decided not to bring Chris Jericho because he wanted there to be an “old school feel” and he didn’t want his main event of Jericho vs. Omega both there unless it was to shoot an angle, and that wasn’t the time or place for an angle.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Baker may be presented as one of the stars of the company and a face of the women’s division. The belief is that she comes across well in the media as she is a full-time dentist, who operates her own practice but also wrestles.