Details On Why Kota Ibushi Decided To Take GCW Bloodsport Booking

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has been set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, part of GCW’s The Collective. That match happens on March 30, and Ibushi will later appear on Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31. All of the events happen at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Ibushi took the Bloodsport booking was due to his love of RINGS growing up. He has wanted to do a RINGS-style match for some time, which is a similar style to that of Bloodspot. Fighting Network Rings was known for mixing real and worked physicality.

Ibushi grew up watching it and its stars Volk Han, Kiyoshi Tamura and Akira Maeda.