Details On Why Kyle O’Reilly Missed This Week’s NXT

Last night’s episode of NXT featured Matt Riddle and the debuting Timothy Thatcher (subbing for Pete Dunne) defending the NXT Tag Team titles against The Undisputed Era. Instead of the usual combination of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, it was Fish and Roderick Strong.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that O’Reilly missed the show because he has diabetes. People with diabetes are at higher risk for complications due to the Coronavirus, so he hasn’t been at the tapings for his own safety.