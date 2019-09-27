wrestling / News
Details On Why Lana Hasn’t Been Paired With Rusev On WWE TV
September 27, 2019 | Posted by
Rusev recently returned to RAW, looking to be in better shape and sporting a mustache. He has since won two brief matches over Mike Kanellis and EC3. However, his wife Lana has not returned to TV with him. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Lana hasn’t returned to WWE TV isn’t because WWE doesn’t want to use her. It’s actually the opposite. The company reportedly has other ideas on how they want to use the character, they just haven’t implemented them yet.
