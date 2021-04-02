Details On Why Lio Rush’s AAA Cruiserweight Title Win Hasn’t Been Talked About Again

Back in February, MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush defeated AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid on MLW TV to become a double champion, but the win was never mentioned again. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush was never meant to win the title. There was said to be a miscommunication during the match about the finish.

Once it happened and Rush was champion, the idea was to “just go with it” and have Rush go to Mexico to lose it back. However, the AAA TV dates haven’t lined up with Rush’s schedule. MLW considered a phantom title change and announcing that it happened in Mexico, but AAA’s digital team never announced the. Eventually, it was decided in Mexico to just go with pretending Rush’s win never happened.