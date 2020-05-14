Details On Why Mike Tyson Is Appearing At Double or Nothing

As we reported yesterday, Mike Tyson is set to appear at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23, where he will present the TNT championship to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave some insight on how the appearance came about.

Tyson’s appearance this year goes back to last year’s Double or Nothing, where he watched the show from backstage. He loved everything he saw, which led to him agreeing to show up at this year’s event. It’s unknown how much Tyson is being paid for the appearance, but it’s likely not to be a low amount. As of now, it’s also unknown if AEW will do anything with Tyson beyond the presentation of the title belt.