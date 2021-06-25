Details On Why Montez Ford Has Been Out of Action In WWE

Montez Ford has been off of WWE TV ever since he got attacked by Otis on the June 11 episode of Smackdown, with WWE saying that he was giving a storyline update that he had a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the injuries weren’t legitimate, Ford really did have surgery yesterday. He posted photos of himself on social media. The surgery was said to be voluntary and not related to an injury. He will likely not be out of action for a long time.