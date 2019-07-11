Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules

Recently on WWE TV, the Smackdown Women’s title match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss was changed into a handicap match, with Nikki Cross added to Bliss’ team. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was not the original plan and the addition of Cross was a late change.

According to Melter, Alexa Bliss has a “real bad sinus infection” and the changes plus the rewritten storylines, as well as Bliss’ absence from TV this week, were due to Bliss’ illness. The handicap match was done as a way to protect Bliss. This is also why the Beat the Clock challenge between Bayley and Cross was booked for RAW, to set up the stipulation, which Cross won.