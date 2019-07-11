wrestling / News
Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
Recently on WWE TV, the Smackdown Women’s title match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss was changed into a handicap match, with Nikki Cross added to Bliss’ team. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was not the original plan and the addition of Cross was a late change.
According to Melter, Alexa Bliss has a “real bad sinus infection” and the changes plus the rewritten storylines, as well as Bliss’ absence from TV this week, were due to Bliss’ illness. The handicap match was done as a way to protect Bliss. This is also why the Beat the Clock challenge between Bayley and Cross was booked for RAW, to set up the stipulation, which Cross won.
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From