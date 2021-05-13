Details On Why Santana Was Not On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle showed up minus one member, as Santana was not with them. In the storyline, this was because he was in jail for using a fork against MJF and the Pinnacle during the Blood and Guts match last week.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the real reason Santana was not at Dynamite was because he was sick. While he may have still been on TV a couple of years ago, the company is not taking any chances during the COVID-19 pandemic.