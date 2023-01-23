Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.

F4WOnline reports that the reason for the change was because both of the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) and Rikishi were not going to be able to appear. The three had been set to appear, along with Samu. However, Afa and Sika weren’t ready for the trip and Rikishi got sick this week.

Creative changed on Smackdown to set up tonight’s segment, as what happened during that episode was originally meant to be different.

It was noted that rumors that the change was because The Rock backed out or Vince McMahon made changes are both false.