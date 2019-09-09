Details On Why Shane McMahon Has Missed WWE TV Lately

Shane McMahon has not appeared on the past couple episodes of Smackdown, and there is a good reason why. There was one report that Vince McMahon, who has been heavily involved in writing the show himself lately, simply forgot about Shane’s storyline. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to Wrestling Inc, Shane has been away from TV because he has been serving jury duty in the New York City area. An officer working the courtroom posted a photo of the two on Facebook, which was screenshotted and uploaded to Twitter. The Internet: where nothing you post is ever truly private.

As for the other half of the storyline, Kevin Owens missed this past Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown due to Hurricane Dorian.