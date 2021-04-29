Details On Why There Have Been So Many Personnel Changes In WWE

WWE has had several changes to their staff in recent weeks, with multiple releases, the hiring of new executives and more. PWInsider reports that the recent personnel changes in WWE have been due to WWE President Nick Khan, who has basically been given carte blanche by Vince McMahon to reshape the company as he sees fit.

According to the report, Khan is bringing in people from CAA, where he used to work, and plans to use them to speak “the Hollywood language” when they integrate and sell WWE to Hollywood and sports worlds. His goal is to make WWE a more mainstream company.

It was noted that when someone takes over a company like this, they usually like to have their own team in place. They can’t take credit for the work other people did and if something goes wrong, it’s on them for allowing it to happen. It was noted that Khan has McMahon’s permission in a way that other WWE Presidents have not.