Details On Why Trey Miguel Didn’t Join WWE With The Other Rascalz

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, WWE announced their new Performance Center class, which included The Rascalz’ Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. However, the third Rascal, Trey Miguel, was not included. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s likely not due to a lack of interest from WWE. Per the report, Trey was considering both WWE and AEW and simply hasn’t decided yet.

