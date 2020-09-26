wrestling / News
Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
It was reported earlier week that Stephanie McMahon sold 57,573 shares of Class A Common stock in WWE, earning a total of $2,255,710. This left her with only 76,324 shares. Last month, Triple H sold a total of 52,807 shares of stock to earn $2,410,158.
According to Inside the Ropes, there’s nothing strange about the sudden sale, as they’ve regularly done this every once in a while over the past few years. It’s believed that they wanted the extra income for personal reasons, including a new home.
Triple H and Stephanie haven’t been at the main roster TV shows in a while, outside of Triple H’s 25-year celebration and similar events. The pandemic has WWE creative down to smaller, focused teams, which is why Shane McMahon has been more involved with RAW creative. Bruce Prichard is still Vince’s right-hand man. Triple H has been mostly focused with running NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Kane Criticized For Video Calling Knox County Board Of Health ‘Sinister Forces’ Over Pandemic Policies
- Details on Why RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business On Raw Ended In a DQ
- New Study Looks At Why Less Adults Are Watching Pro Wrestling
- The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame