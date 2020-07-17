Details On Why WWE Booked Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins On RAW

A match between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins happened on this past Monday’s episode of RAW, which Owens ended up winning. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this match was booked as a way to re-ignite the feud between Owens and Rollins in case Rey Mysterio doesn’t re-sign with WWE.

Mysterio and Rollins are set to have a match on ‘Eye for an Eye’ match Sunday, in which the winner has to pluck out the eye of his opponent. WWE had been in negotiations with Mysterio, but there’s been no word on if he’s agreed to a deal yet or not.

Owens was written into both episodes of RAW in that taping cycle and agreed to work them after Vince McMahon announced a new mask policy, which will fine WWE workers who don’t wear one.